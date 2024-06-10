Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after a vehicle went over the cliffs at Marsden.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the incident, which happened at around 11.45pm on Thursday, June 6, off the road between Sunderland and South Shields.

Northumbria Police said officers received a report of concern for the safety of a man after a vehicle left the A183 Coast Road.

For reasons yet to be established, the vehicle continued over the grassed area beside the road and fell from the cliffs, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and located the vehicle.

However, the driver was found to have sustained serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the full circumstances of the man's death has and officers are now asking anybody with information that may assist their enquiries to get in touch.

Sergeant Stephen Scorer, of Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We’re doing everything we can to try to understand what happened in the moments leading up to the vehicle leaving the road.

“If anyone has any information which they think will help in our enquiries, please do not hesitate to contact us.”