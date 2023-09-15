Man dies after incident at PureGym in Sunderland Tesco complex
The Sunderland Echo understands that it happened at PureGym, which operates within the Tesco Extra building at Sunderland Retail Park, beside the junction close to the Wheatsheaf pub.
The gym remained closed afterwards and the man’s death is not being treated by the police as suspicious.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly before 4.45am this morning (Friday, September 15), we received a report from the ambulance service of concern for the welfare of a man at a commercial premises in Roker, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious or that there was any third-party involvement. A report will be made for the coroner.”
Officers have not yet been able to contact the man’s next of kin.