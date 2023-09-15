Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland Echo understands that it happened at PureGym, which operates within the Tesco Extra building at Sunderland Retail Park, beside the junction close to the Wheatsheaf pub.

The gym remained closed afterwards and the man’s death is not being treated by the police as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly before 4.45am this morning (Friday, September 15), we received a report from the ambulance service of concern for the welfare of a man at a commercial premises in Roker, Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at PureGym, which operates within the Tesco Extra building at Sunderland Retail Park. Sunderland Echo image.

“Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious or that there was any third-party involvement. A report will be made for the coroner.”