News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Man dies after incident at PureGym in Sunderland Tesco complex

A man has sadly died after an incident at a Sunderland gym.
By Tony Gillan
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:10 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland Echo understands that it happened at PureGym, which operates within the Tesco Extra building at Sunderland Retail Park, beside the junction close to the Wheatsheaf pub.

The gym remained closed afterwards and the man’s death is not being treated by the police as suspicious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly before 4.45am this morning (Friday, September 15), we received a report from the ambulance service of concern for the welfare of a man at a commercial premises in Roker, Sunderland.

The incident happened at PureGym, which operates within the Tesco Extra building at Sunderland Retail Park. Sunderland Echo image.The incident happened at PureGym, which operates within the Tesco Extra building at Sunderland Retail Park. Sunderland Echo image.
The incident happened at PureGym, which operates within the Tesco Extra building at Sunderland Retail Park. Sunderland Echo image.
Most Popular

“Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious or that there was any third-party involvement. A report will be made for the coroner.”

Officers have not yet been able to contact the man’s next of kin.

Related topics:PureGymSunderlandSunderland EchoTescoNorthumbria Police