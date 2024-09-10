Man dies after fall from Sunderland tower block
Police were called after the incident on Monday afternoon at Lambton Tower, Walton Lane, close to High Street East.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 4.35pm on Monday, September 9, we received a report that a man had fallen from a block of flats on Walton Lane, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended however, sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His next of kin have been informed.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”
Flowers have been placed at the scene.
