Man dies after collision between e-bike and car in Sunderland city centre

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information

By Ross Robertson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 19:26 BST- 2 min read

A man has died after being left seriously injured after a collision between an e-bike and a car in Sunderland city centre.

Shortly after 1am on Thursday, police received a report of a collision between an electric bike and a car, near to the junction with Maritime Street and Holmeside.

It was reported that the e-bike had been travelling westbound when – for reasons yet to be established – it collided with a black VW Golf.

Emergency services attended the scene and a 30-year-old man, who was believed to be the rider of the e-bike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He sadly passed away on Friday evening. Northumbria Police said his family are currently being supported by specially trained officers 'at this tragic time'.

 

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is continuing to assist officers with their enquiries.

 

An investigation has been launched by Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision – and officers are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage.

 

Investigating, Sergeant Craig Bartle said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the 30-year-old man as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

 

“We are committed to establishing exactly what happened and implore any witnesses who have not yet come forward to please contact police.

 

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you fear it may be, could massively assist this investigation and help provide answers for a grieving family.”

 

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20230622-0044.

