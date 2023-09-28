News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Man dies after collapsing in woodland below Roseberry Topping

Mountain rescue were called out

By Ross Robertson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has died after collapsing in the woodland below Roseberry Topping.

Emergency services were called to the beauty spot on Wednesday, September 27, but sadly the casualty was later pronounced dead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said in a statement: "Shortly after midday we were requested to support the North East Ambulance Service who were attending to a man who had collapsed in Newton Woods below Roseberry Topping.

"A Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter and a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew also attended.

"Sadly we were later asked to recover the man’s body from the woods on behalf of the ambulance service.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at such a very sad time."

Related topics:Woods