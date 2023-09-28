Man dies after collapsing in woodland below Roseberry Topping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after collapsing in the woodland below Roseberry Topping.

Emergency services were called to the beauty spot on Wednesday, September 27, but sadly the casualty was later pronounced dead.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said in a statement: "Shortly after midday we were requested to support the North East Ambulance Service who were attending to a man who had collapsed in Newton Woods below Roseberry Topping.

"A Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter and a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew also attended.

"Sadly we were later asked to recover the man’s body from the woods on behalf of the ambulance service.