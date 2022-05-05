Man declared dead after police are called to Durham's Station Approach

Emergency services were alerted this morning, Thursday, May 5, and attended Station Approach in the city.
A Durham Constabulary statement said: “Police were called to reports of an incident on Station Approach in Durham City shortly after 11am today.
"Emergency services attended the scene but sadly, a man was pronounced dead. Formal identification has yet to take place, but his family have been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”
