Man declared dead after police are called to Durham's Station Approach

Emergency services were alerted this morning, Thursday, May 5, and attended Station Approach in the city.

A Durham Constabulary statement said: “Police were called to reports of an incident on Station Approach in Durham City shortly after 11am today.

"Emergency services attended the scene but sadly, a man was pronounced dead. Formal identification has yet to take place, but his family have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”