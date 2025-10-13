Man caught drunk and behaving disorderly in Sunderland released from prison 300 miles away
Karl Cain, 45, was arrested at Sunderland city centre's Park Lane transport interchange for misbehaving while boozy on Friday, September 12, a court heard. But Cain, of no fixed abode, failed to attend South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 30, to face the charge against him.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was detained in London on Friday, October 10, and brought before the city’s Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court. Cain pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly but denied failing to surrender to custody – leading magistrates to remand him into custody.
He finally appeared before the South Tyneside court on Monday, October 13, via video link from London’s Pentonville prison. At his latest hearing, prosecutor Michael Embleton withdrew the failing to surrender charge.
District Judge sentenced Cain solely on the drunk and disorderly matter – fining him £40 and imposing a £16 victim surcharge. But she told him his three days spent behind bars more than compensated the court for his crime.
She said his loss of liberty meant the financial penalty did not have to be paid – and he was released.