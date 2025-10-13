Google

A man caught drunk and behaving disorderly in Sunderland has been released from a prison 300 miles away after prosecutors dropped a charge against him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl Cain, 45, was arrested at Sunderland city centre's Park Lane transport interchange for misbehaving while boozy on Friday, September 12, a court heard. But Cain, of no fixed abode, failed to attend South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 30, to face the charge against him.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was detained in London on Friday, October 10, and brought before the city’s Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court. Cain pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly but denied failing to surrender to custody – leading magistrates to remand him into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He finally appeared before the South Tyneside court on Monday, October 13, via video link from London’s Pentonville prison. At his latest hearing, prosecutor Michael Embleton withdrew the failing to surrender charge.

District Judge sentenced Cain solely on the drunk and disorderly matter – fining him £40 and imposing a £16 victim surcharge. But she told him his three days spent behind bars more than compensated the court for his crime.

She said his loss of liberty meant the financial penalty did not have to be paid – and he was released.