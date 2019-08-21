Man brought to safety from Wearmouth Bridge
A man has been brought to safety from Sunderland’s Wearmouth Bridge.
Emergency services, including police, firecrews, coastguard and the city’s RNLI inshore lifeboat, were called to the scene and have been at the bridge for more than six hours.
Traffic has been disrupted for several hours, with one lane of the bridge’s southbound carriageway, heading into the city centre, closed for much of the day.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed the situation had been successfully resolved and the man had now been helped to safety:
“At about 10.05am this morning, police received a report of a man on the wrong-side of the railings of the Wearmouth Bridge,” she said.
“Officers attended to engage with the man and he has now been brought back to safety.
“The footpath was closed and one lane was closed southbound while emergency services were in attendance.”