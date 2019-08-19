Man brought to safety following emergency incident on Sunderland's Queen Alexandra Bridge
A man has been brought to safety following an emergency incident on Sunderland’s Queen Alexandra Bridge.
Northumbria Police, HM Coastguard and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to the bridge from 6.30am on Monday, August 19.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 6.30am this morning police received a report of a man on the wrong side of the railings of the Queen Alexandra Bridge in Sunderland.
"Emergency services attended and spoke to the man in question and at about 7.45am he was brought to safety. He is now being referred to appropriate support services.”
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called at 6.54am.
A spokesman confirmed the service has three engines at the scene, a rope rescue team and a fire boat attended the incident.
The road remained open to traffic but one footpath was closed.
A spokesman for the coastguard said: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked as part of a multi-agency response to a River Wear-related incident.
“All units were released within 45 minutes, the incident having been successfully resolved.”
Emergency services have now left the scene.
* You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call the Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.