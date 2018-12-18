Man arrested over Sunderland pensioner assault

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking a pensioner at a popular beauty spot.

The 69-year-old Sunderland victim is still in a "critical but stable" condition following an incident in Glebe Road, Bowness-on-Windermere, in the Lake District.

After releasing security camera images of two people they wished to trace, Cumbria Police arrested a 59-year-old Manchester man on Tuesday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is currently in police custody and officers would still like to hear from anyone with information about this incident who has yet to come forward.

Police say the Sunderland man, who has not been named, was punched following an "altercation" with a male dog walker opposite the visitors' centre, close to the lake edge, at around 5.20pm on Sunday.

The attack victim is receiving treatment at Preston Royal Hospital.

A force spokesman said: "We would like to thank those who shared our CCTV appeal and those that contacted police to help them with their inquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 201 of December 16, 2018, or by ringing the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.