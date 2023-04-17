The car collided with traffic lights on Hendon Road, close to The Charltons pub and two convenience stores on the evening of Friday, April 14. Fortunately there were no serious injuries.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly after 8.30pm on Friday (April 14), we received a report of a road traffic collision on Hendon Road, in Sunderland.

“Officers attended and found that a car had been driven into a lamppost.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 14.

“No-one was seriously injured in the collision.

“Officers arrested a man, aged 31, on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and he has now been charged with this offence.

“He is due to appear before magistrates next month.”

In a separate incident the following night a van overturned in a crash on Durham Road.

