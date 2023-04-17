News you can trust since 1873
Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after car crash near Sunderland pub

A Sunderland man is to appear in court in May after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a car crash in Hendon.

By Tony Gillan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:14 BST

The car collided with traffic lights on Hendon Road, close to The Charltons pub and two convenience stores on the evening of Friday, April 14. Fortunately there were no serious injuries.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly after 8.30pm on Friday (April 14), we received a report of a road traffic collision on Hendon Road, in Sunderland.

“Officers attended and found that a car had been driven into a lamppost.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 14.The crash happened on Saturday, April 14.
“No-one was seriously injured in the collision.

“Officers arrested a man, aged 31, on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol and he has now been charged with this offence.

Van overturns and destroys wall at Sunderland home in crash on A690 Durham Road

“He is due to appear before magistrates next month.”

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash.A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after the crash.
In a separate incident the following night a van overturned in a crash on Durham Road.

The police were called to the scene at around 8.30pm.The police were called to the scene at around 8.30pm.
