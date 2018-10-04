Man arrested on suspicion of burglary at Sunderland chemists

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary at a chemists in Sunderland.

Quick-acting police swooped on a suspected intruder at a chemists on Suffolk Street at around 1am today.

Officers - assisted by the Dogs Section - arrived at the premises within just two-minutes of the initial report being received and found a hole in the roof.

On entering the chemists police found a man inside.

The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody.

He is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 44041080.