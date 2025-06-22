Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Sunderland

Man arrested after two injured in Roker Avenue incident.

A man in his 20s has been arrested after two people were seriously injured during an incident at a property in Sunderland.

Police and paramedics were called to a home shortly after 4.40pm on Roker Avenue on the afternoon of Friday 21 June following reports of a disturbance.

On arrival, officers discovered two men - one in his 40s and the other in his 20s suffering from injuries believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon. Both were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Another man also aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently being held in custody as police continue their investigation.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 4.40pm yesterday, we responded to a disturbance inside an address in the Roker Avenue area.

"Two men - one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s - were found to have both sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

"Both have been taken to hospital where they remain in stable conditions.

"Another man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.”

Officers are expected to remain in the area while enquiries continue and have urged any witnesses or those with information or footage to get in touch via direct message, live chat, or report forms on the Northumbria Police website, quoting reference NP-20250621-0907.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.