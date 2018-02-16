Man arrested following assault in Sunderland

A man has been arrested following an assault in Sunderland.

On Tuesday evening police were informed than a man aged 30 had been assaulted in the Hastings Street area of Hendon.

He was later taken to hospital suffering with a head injury.

A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released under investigation.

Residents told the Echo that they could see police tape up in the street following the assault on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "Police were called to Hastings Street in Hendon on Tuesday, February 13, after reports a man had been assaulted.

"A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

"A 35 -year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation."