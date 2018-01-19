Man arrested after sexual assault in Fellgate

A man has been arrested by police following a sexual assault in Fellgate.

On Tuesday, January 16, police were informed a woman had been sexually assaulted at Fellgate Metro Station in Durham Drive and yesterday, January 19, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He is currently in police custody.

The arrest follows three incidents in November last year in the area. Police believe these incidents are linked.

The incidents happened in the same area around the same time, on a weekday between 8am and 9am in the morning, and extra officers will be on patrol at those key times.

Superintendent Paul Milner said: “Quite rightly the local community are concerned about these incidents happening in close proximity to each other, which we believe are all linked.

“Yesterday a man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and will now be questioned by officers.

“People will see more officers in the area around the time the incidents have been happening.

“They’re there to offer reassurance to local residents and people using the Metro but they are also there to gather information and I would encourage people to stop and speak to them.

“Most people probably use the Metro on a daily basis and may have seen something that can help our inquires without realising and that information could be crucial to us.”

Anyone who has any information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 223 160118.