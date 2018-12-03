Man arrested after pedestrian is hit by car while crossing road

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was left in a critical condition when he was hit by a car while crossing a road.

The pedestrian, who is in his 30s, remains seriously ill in hospital following the incident which took place in Lowhills Road in Peterlee just before 11.30pm on Friday.

He was struck by the car, a Ford Fiesta ST as he was crossing the road.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian before colliding with several trees.

Ambulance crews assisted in removing the injured pedestrian and took him to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with a proportion of a specified drug above a specified limit.

He has been released under investigation.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary, said: “We would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time or to anyone with dash cam footage to come forward who have not already spoken to Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 501 of November 30.