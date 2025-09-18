Man accused of taking part in rioting that gripped Sunderland appears in court

Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

A man accused of taking part in public disorder that gripped Sunderland city centre in August last year has appeared in court.

Liam Clarke, 25, did not enter a plea to a charge of riot during a short hearing before magistrates in South Tyneside. Clarke, of Kirkdale, Spennymoor, Co Durham, was told the charge against him could only be heard at a higher crown court.

He is accused of being present with 12 or more people who threatened unlawful violence for a common purpose. No details of his alleged involvement in disturbances on Friday, August 2, were revealed by either prosecutor Jade Houston or defence solicitor, Gerry Armstrong.

Magistrates sent Clarke to be dealt with by Newcastle Crown Court and he will appear there on Wednesday, October 15. Widespread disorder across the country was sparked by the murder of three children in Southport.

In January, Axel Rudakubana, then aged 18, was jailed for a minimum of 52 years after pleading guilty to the killings. He also admitted the attempted murder of eight children and two adults.