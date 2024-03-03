Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died and a teenager left with injuries after a road collision in Wearside.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Houghton on Thursday, February 29.

Officers say they received a report about 10.30pm of a one-vehicle collision on Burdon Lane near the A690.

A force spokesperson said: "For reasons yet to be established, a silver Ford Fiesta is believed to have left the road and collided with a tree.

"Emergency services attended the scene and found that the driver, a 20-year-old man, had suffered serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital where he sadly died the next day. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

"A passenger in the car, a male aged 16, suffered minor injuries."

An investigation has been launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols Department to determine the circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Dave Roberts said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time and we will continue to support them in any away we can.”

Sgt Roberts added: “A thorough investigation is under way to establish the circumstances around the collision and a number of enquiries have already been made by officers.

“We are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may able to assist us to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those who may have dashcam footage from the area in the moments leading up to the incident.

“Any information – no matter how small – could prove key to our enquiries and assist us in helping to piece together what happened so that we can provide answers to the family of the man who has passed away.”