Work to construct DPD's major distribution centre at a new £250m business park in the North East is officially underway.

Joint venture developer and investor Richardson Barberry has announced that the erection of the 63,000 sq ft warehouse has started.

DPD has signed a 25-year lease for the facility on an eight-acre site at Forrest Park, a joint venture between Durham County Council and local landowners the Forrest family, located next to Junction 59 of the A1(M) at Newton Aycliffe, Durham.

The new hub is expected to safeguard 125 jobs for County Durham and generate up to another 250 jobs as part of the new built-to-suit DPD building at Forrest Park. Yorkshire-based main contractor Caddick Construction has been appointed by Richardson Barberry to bring forward the scheme.

Jon Robinson, development director for Barberry, said: "This is a groundbreaking moment for the North East, Forrest Park, DPD and Richardson Barberry where development work has now started on site, developing DPD's new regional distribution hub and delivering economic growth and new jobs for the region.

“This is the second deal at Forrest Park and it's fantastic to see the park continue to take shape. It has been a pleasure working with the Caddick team and we are making great progress and on track for practical completion of our new DPD facility in the summer of 2026.

"Our major pre-let deal with DPD - an internationally recognised occupier - demonstrates the quality of our development at Forrest Park and has enabled us to open up the site and create additional estate infrastructure and development-ready plateaus for occupiers to fast-track growth."

Louise Ferguson, head of property for DPD Group UK Ltd, added: "Forrest Park is a key location for us and it is exciting to see construction work start on site. Our new purpose-built distribution centre will enable us to expand our team to meet the growing demand locally and provide the best possible service to the area.

"The new facility is part of the ongoing investment in our infrastructure as we continue to modify and expand our nationwide network of over 80 regional sorting centres to ensure we have the capacity and the speed required to run a premium nationwide, seven day a week, delivery service.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Richardson Barberry on this project."