Magna Carta to return to Durham Cathedral in 2025

Wearsiders will have the chance to see the world's most famous documents when they return to Durham Cathedral next year.

Magna Carta returns to Durham Cathedral in 2025 | Submitted

Three rare Magna Cartas will be displayed next summer at the cathedral to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the 1225 issue in its collection.

From July 11 to November 2, 2025, visitors will be able to see the rare documents as part of a new exhibition, Magna Carta and the North.

On display will be the only surviving 1216 Magna Carta, along with issues from 1225 and 1300, plus three Forest Charters - practical documents granting access to land and natural resources.

Magna Carta, or "Great Charter", is a cornerstone of modern democracy and has been massively important. It eventually brought about the right to trial by a jury of peers, as well being a big influence on the US Constitution.

First issued in 1215, it was the first document that put into writing that the king and his government were not above the law, in order to prevent the king from exploiting his power.

With three clauses from the 1225 Magna Carta still in force today, the document remains a cornerstone of British democracy.

The last time the Magna Cartas and the Forest Charters were on display at Durham Cathedral was in the summer of 2017 when almost 19,000 people came to see the priceless artefacts over an 11-week period.

Alison Cullingford, head of Libraries and Collections at Durham Cathedral said: “We care for an extensive medieval archive here at Durham Cathedral and the Magna Cartas and Forest Charters are some of the most remarkable documents within it.

"Due to their fragile nature and historical importance, these documents are rarely seen by the general public so we’re very excited to announce that they will be on display once again for the world to see.”

Andrew Usher, chief officer for Visitor Experience and Enterprise said: "Taking inspiration from the themes of freedom and social justice we’re looking at ways to engage even more people by telling the story of the Magna Cartas through art, light and sound around the cathedral."

Tickets will go on sale early next year and will cost £7.50 for adults and will be free for under 18s. For more information visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk.