The team behind the Mackem Dictionary has launched The Mackem Cewkbewk to celebrate Wearside’s culinary past, present and future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The peach melba and Panackelty both feature in The Mackem Cewkbewk. | ALS/Paul Swinney

The new book by author Paul Swinney explores the role of cuisine in Wearside culture.

The hardback collection of recipes pulls together old favourites from decades gone by, but has new creations inspired by Sunderland’s culinary past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book explores the role of food and drink in the Wearside dialect; looking at where you can and can’t order a "fish lot" in the North East, plus where on Wearside telling someone that their "tea’s on the chabble" will draw blank looks.

All the proceeds from the book go to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, which provides hot meals and more, four times a week to those on Wearside who most need it.

Read More First recorded saveloy dip was in Sunderland, say experts

New dishes included are: pink ice, an ice cream version of the famous Sunderland pink slice and Sunderland fish dhal curry, mixing Sunderland’s fishing history and long use of yellow split peas with the influence of its Bangladeshi community.

There are Double Maxim chocolate brownies, the UK’s oldest and best brown ale is “finally united with chocolate in a cake” and Lambton Worm cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The publishers say: “it’s a travesty that the Lambton Worm is not celebrated in Wearside cuisine. This cupcake finally puts Wearside’s favourite serpent on the menu.”

There is also Caard Lad of Hyltons; headless gingerbread men to celebrate Sunderland's most famous ghost. Perfect for Halloween.

Author Paul Swinney said: “While Sunderland may not be well known for its culinary history, food is something that is central to culture the world over and Wearside is no different.

"The purpose of this book is to celebrate that while also raising money for a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully it will help people both reconnect with the recipes their nanas cooked as well as kickstarting some new traditions too.

The world didn’t know it needed pink ice - the ice cream version of the famous pink slice. But now the wait is over.”

The Mackem Cewkbewk is £15 and published by A Love Supreme. It’s available from A Love Supreme opposite the Stadium of Light and at www.a-love-supreme.com/shop.