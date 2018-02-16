Lorry tips over after hitting roof of Sunderland supermarket car park

A lorry tipped over onto two cars after hitting the roof of a car park at a city supermarket.

Police, ambulance and fire service were called to the car park at Tesco's in Monkwearmouth early this afternoon.

The fallen van is propped up by firefighters

Witness Kevin Wilson said: "I was in the Farm Foods shop and when I came out and was putting stuff into the car, I saw all the fire engines and ambulances going past.

"I went round and saw what had happened. There were a lot of people taking pictures and the police had it all taped off.

"The fire engines and ambulance were there."

Kevin believes the lorry would have fallen over completely if it had not come to rest against one of the cars.

Firecrews at the scene

"If it had not been for the white car, it would have gone right the way over," he said.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Around 1.15pm this afternoon, police received a report that a lorry had hit a barrier and fallen on to two parked cars in the Tesco car park in Sunderland.

"Nobody was in the cars at the time of the incident and the driver of the lorry was not injured.

"Police remain at the scene to assist with removal of the lorry . The supermarket itself remains open and has not been affected by the incident."

The lorry came to rest on two cars. Picture: Kevin Wilson

Firefighters assess the situation. Picture: Kevin Wilson