Look back at a quiet Sunderland on the fifth anniversary of the first Covid lockdown

Five years ago At 8pm on March 23, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson uttered the words “you must stay at home” as he put in place the first Covid-19 lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
All non-essential businesses were told to shut immediately and everyone other than key workers had to stay in the house.
Social distancing measures were introduced and people could only go outside in line with Government guidance.
Half-a-decade on, here is a look back at Sunderland during the first Covid lockdown.
