Look back at a quiet Sunderland on the fifth anniversary of the first Covid lockdown

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 21st Mar 2025, 17:03 BST

It has now been five years since the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Five years ago At 8pm on March 23, the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson uttered the words “you must stay at home” as he put in place the first Covid-19 lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

All non-essential businesses were told to shut immediately and everyone other than key workers had to stay in the house.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

Social distancing measures were introduced and people could only go outside in line with Government guidance.

Half-a-decade on, here is a look back at Sunderland during the first Covid lockdown.

We take a look at a quiet Sunderland on the fifth anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.

1. Half-a-decade on...

We take a look at a quiet Sunderland on the fifth anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown. | National World

Photo Sales
Getting in the supplies in Seaburn during the days of socially distanced shopping in March 2020.

2. Keeping their distance

Getting in the supplies in Seaburn during the days of socially distanced shopping in March 2020. | National World

Photo Sales
No passengers at Sunderland train station.

3. Nowhere to go

No passengers at Sunderland train station. | National World

Photo Sales
No traffic in Sunderland city centre on March 28, 2020.

4. Silence

No traffic in Sunderland city centre on March 28, 2020. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLockdownGovernmentBoris Johnson
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice