Live version of BBC’s Blue Planet announces North East tour date

Take a deep breath and submerge yourself in Blue Planet as it puts on a live show in the North East.

A spin off from the Bafta Award-winning TV series, a live concert version of the show will be performed at Metro Radio Arena on March 20, 2019.

As well as a full symphony orchestra performance, the show will feature film sequences from the BBC One TV series, with music by Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Blue Planet II – Live In Concert – will present a selection of visuals from the television series, highlighting the natural wonders of our blue planet in detail, projected on a state of the art 200 square metre 4K Ultra HD LED screen.

Accompanied by the original immersive music score by Bleeding Fingers Music, the concert will be performed live by a full symphony orchestra.

The UK arena tour is a live adaptation of a television story that began some 20 years ago when a team of wildlife filmmakers from the BBC’s Natural History Unit set out to make a television series on the world’s oceans, the breadth and scale of which had never been seen before.

Broadcast in 2001, the multi award-winning The Blue Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, cemented the unit’s reputation for underwater filming.

Now, a generation later, the Natural History Unit has once again dived deep into the blue underworld, raising awareness of how fragile our planet and environment has become from plastic contaminants.

During the four-year filming of Blue Planet II, the teams embarked on 125 expeditions, travelled to 39 countries, filmed on all continents and in every ocean. They spent 6,000 hours deep-sea diving, 1,000 of which were on underwater boats.

Mat Way, global director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios said: “We are delighted to partner with FKP Scorpio for Blue Planet II Live in Concert. It is an incredible concept bringing the BBC’s ground-breaking footage from a BAFTA award-winning series to the UK arena stage for fans to enjoy.”

•Tickets will go on sale 10am on Friday June 8 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.