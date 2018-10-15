Lighthouse lit up to raise awareness of Baby Loss Awareness Week

A seaside monument has been lit up to raise awareness of devastating baby loss.

As part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Wave of Light event saw Souter Lighthouse in South Tyneside lit up and fog horn sounded.

The Wave of Light Event at Souter Lighthouse.

Families involved were invited to light a candle and be part of the audience for songs and poems.

It comes just a week after a Wearside charity which helps families cope with the loss of a baby gave ITV soap Emmerdale script writers a vital insight as they penned a storyline on the heartache facing its characters.

Millions of viewers tuned in to watch as Paddy and Chas realised their newborn girl Grace would not live long.

The episodes were the result of research the soap’s production team did with Washington-based 4Louis and its founder Kirsty McGurrell, helping to show the care those faced with miscarriage, a stillborn child or the loss of a baby should get.

The fund was set up by Kirsty after the loss of her first child Louis, who died 12 days before his due date in 2009.

The pointers were the result of the experiences she and others within the organisation have had, with the scenes featuring one of its own memory boxes, including the two teddies they hold so that the family can keep one and the other can stay with the baby.

The show was aired in the run up to Baby Loss Awareness Week, which has seen five landmark locations across Wearside lit up in pink and blue thanks to the support of Sunderland City Council.

Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire bridge, Keel Square, a section of High Street West and the lighthouse at Cliff Park have all been lit in the colours at night in recognition of the campaign, backed by 4Louis.

More about 4Louis can be found via 4louis.co.uk/ or its Facebook page www.facebook.com/4louis.charity/.

