Roker Pier lighthouse is boasting an impressive new look, donning in a giant football scarf cheering on Sunderland AFC and rivals Durham.

The striking video of the landmark, which includes a giant football rolling up the pier, has been created using CGI by a team working on behalf of the Barclays Women's Super League and the FA.

Creative agency Little Dot Studios put together the impressive augmented reality footage as Sunderland and Durham prepare to meet on Sunday, March 24, at SAFC's home ground at The Hetton Centre.

Both teams have a following in the city, and their previous two clashes have resulted in a win a piece.

It comes as the popularity of the women's game continues to increase.