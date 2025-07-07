Midge Ure at Byre In The Botanics, St Andrews (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Legendary singer-songwriter Midge Ure is gearing up to bring his new 'rich, immersive' show to the North East as part of his new upcoming tour.

The Scottish musician is set to bring his ‘A Man of Two Worlds Tour’ to Gateshead in 2026, with the show promising a ‘bold new live concept’ offering fans ‘a rare and deeply personal concert experience’.

“For the first time, Ure will seamlessly blend his iconic hits and fan favourites with the atmospheric instrumentals that have long featured on his solo albums — many of which have never been performed live,” a statement on the singer’s website said. “The result is a rich, immersive show designed to take the audience on an emotional journey, both visually and sonically.”

"You are talking to a man who can only play a plastic keyboard. Give me anything weighted and I've had it. I haven't got the strength in my fingers to push them down. So I don't get a lot of expression on the keyboard." | Getty Images

Legendary musician Midge Ure continues to be recognised as a pivotal figure in British music history. Best known as the frontman of Ultravox and co-writer of the iconic 1984 charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas?, Ure has remained an enduring presence in the industry for over four decades.

Born in Scotland, Ure gained prominence in the late 1970s and early '80s during the rise of new wave and synth-pop, with his contributions to hits like Vienna and Dancing with Tears in My Eyes having helped define an era.

Beyond music, Ure played a key role in humanitarian efforts, co-organizing Live Aid alongside Bob Geldof. In recent years, he has toured extensively and released solo material, continuing to connect with fans old and new while his legacy as a musician, producer, and activist remains both influential and deeply respected across generations.

Midge Ure will be at Gateshead Glasshouse on 5 June 2026.