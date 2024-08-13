Legendary Seaham football referee Joe Ward dies aged 90, just weeks after league named in his honour
Joe Ward ,from Seaham died in late July, just a couple of weeks after he featured in a happy story in the Echo.
The Seaham & District A League was recently renamed the Joe Ward League in honour of his 60 years of service as a referee. He knew nothing about the accolade until the trophy was presented to this season’s champions, Ryhope Junior School.
Joe was also president of the Seaham & District Primary Schools’ Football Association (PSFA) and vice-president of the Sunderland Referees’ Association, where he was a long-standing member.
He took charge of the league’s cup finals as well as other competitions and particularly loved officiating in the five-a-side tournaments.
Outside football he worked at engineering firm Crompton & Harrison in Seaham. His wife Joan died some years ago and he leaves behind their two sons. He was also a grandad and great-grandad.
Malcolm Langley is currently president of the association and a former referee himself, who is now a match observer for the FA. He was also a friend of Joe's.
Malcolm said: "When I was a youngster I used to watch him referee. When I took my referee's course when I was 17 (Malcolm is now 67), he was the referee appointments officer for the Seaham and District League and he gave me my first game.
"He was a fine role model - a gentleman - and I miss him dearly."
The well-attended funeral of Joe Ward took place on Monday, August 12 at Christ Church in Seaham where Too Young by Nat King Cole was played. Then it was on to Sunderland Crematorium, before a gathering at the Hastings Hill pub.
Malcolm said Joe enjoyed seeing himself in the Sunderland Echo only last month.
Joe said at the time: “It is a great honour to have the league named after me. I still can’t believe it.
“I feel fortunate to be still able to referee at my age. I love reffing for the boys and girls of this league and I look forward to every match.”
