Legal Eagle: Non-Molestation Orders put under the microscope

The Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority is a government body that compensates victims of violent crime. Photo posed by models

A Non-Molestation Order is a type of injunction which prohibits a person from causing you harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can only apply for this Order when the person causing you such harm is listed as a ‘connected person’ in the Family Law Act 1996. This includes but is not limited to married or civil partners, family members and long-term intimate partners. Non-Molestation Orders can prohibit an abuser from using or threatening physical violence and communicating with you. They can also prevent such person from coming near your home, or your place of work.

If you are considering applying for a Non-Molestation Order, it is important that you first seek legal advice. We would need to ensure that your circumstances meet the threshold to apply for such order, so as to avoid wasted time and costs. In some situations, if the incident is not serious enough, we might first suggest writing to the abuser and ask that their behaviour stops. This is called a ‘warning letter’. If we believe you have grounds for a Non-Molestation Order, then we would submit a form called FL401 to the Court, alongside any evidence in your application. It is therefore useful to provide any evidence you have of the abuse so we can include such in your supporting statement. It is also possible to make an application to the Court on an urgent basis, and without the abuser knowing. This would prevent a situation where the abuser commits further harm upon receiving this application or tries to stop you from making the application. This is something we could advise you on in our first appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once your application has been submitted to the Court, a hearing would be listed to consider whether the Order would be granted. The Order may be made at the first hearing, or there may be up to three hearings, or sometimes more if the abusive person wants to fully defend the application. We will attend Court on your behalf. Once the Order has been made, this can remain in effect for 6-12 months. Your abuser would then be served with a copy of the Order. Any breach of such would be classed as a criminal offence.

If you feel this is something you require assistance with, please get in touch with Ben Hoare Bell on 0191 275 2626 or via email at [email protected].