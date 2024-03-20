Learning Curve Group Welcomes Young People from Sunderland School for Careers Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, training provider, Learning Curve Group, headquartered in County Durham, welcomed 15 young people from Monkwearmouth Secondary School in Sunderland to help plan their steps after school, in partnership with careers charity, My Big Career.

Learning Curve Group bring education and training opportunities to those who need them most, and My Big Career connect and inspire young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Having found a perfect alignment in their social-mobility-driven visions, the two organisations paired up to introduce the year-11’s to the career possibilities they may not have heard about before.

Monkwearmouth School Children on the Stairs at Learning Curve Group's Head Office

Spending the day at Learning Curve Group’s Head Office in Spennymoor, County Durham, the aim was to guide the students into the world of work, exposing them to the different ways careers can be built and what it’s like to work for a modern business.

As education and training experts, Learning Curve Group are a unique business in that they were able to shed on alternative pathways to mainstream education with the pupils.

Learning Curve Group set up a series of workshops, and shared case studies from some of their own learners’, to show the pupils that their future shouldn’t be constrained by their background and environment.

Taking part in numerous career sessions, the young people were able to meet staff from the providers’ military training academies, apprenticeship teams, and marketing and talent teams to gain an insight into the different sectors and pathways they could enter.

Learning Curve Group delivering marketing workshop

Students were able to find out what they would learn at the academies, during the apprenticeships or at jobs in the ‘real world’.

Learning Curve Group incorporated interactive activities into the sessions, including a ‘Dragons’ Den’ task where the young people were challenged with creating a concept food brand, establishing its name, logo, slogan, product range and creating a short video to promote it.

They also hosted a workshop to develop the pupil’s employability skills, covering CV writing, interview techniques, and communication skills.

Casey Bullen, Head of Talent at Learning Curve Group said “We were delighted to host the children of Monkwearmouth school today. Working with My Big Career on something so impactful and transforming lives, one young person at a time, is what drives our staff at Learning Curve Group.

It was wonderful to see how our partnership has positively affected the students, and we’re confident that they have bright futures ahead of them. We look forward to seeing some of these students in our academies or even joining our workforce in future years!

Jayne Lycell from My Big Career has said “The event was really successful, and it was amazing to see so many of the pupils engaged in the workshops. They were able to see what working in an office environment would be like and understand the different progression pathways that Learning Curve Group have to offer.

It’s great to partner with a company also committed to increasing individuals’ employability and breaking down barriers. We hope this has helped to bridge the gap between education and employment for these young individuals and made them realise their potential to succeed!”

My Big Career aims to inspire youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds by connecting them with opportunities where they are supported and inspired to become positive change-makers in their own lives.

Core to Learning Curve Group’s operations is their mission to ‘transform lives through learning’. Individuals interested in joining the business or schools who would like to run a similar day can email [email protected] to find out more.