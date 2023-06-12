News you can trust since 1873
Firefighters rescue schoolboy from Sunderland arcade machine

The boy was checked over by paramedics.

By Kevin Clark
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened in Whitburn RoadThe incident happened in Whitburn Road
Firefighters were forced to dismantle a machine in a Sunderland amusement arcade after a youngster got his arm stuck inside.

Crews from Sunderland Central and Markley Park fire stations were called to Whitburn Road shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, May 30, after reports the boy had become caught in the prize machine.

A Tyner and Wear Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We dismantled the machine and freed the boy's hand.

"He was checked over by paramedics then headed home. The rescue was completed in just over 20 minutes."

