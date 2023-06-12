Firefighters rescue schoolboy from Sunderland arcade machine
The boy was checked over by paramedics.
Firefighters were forced to dismantle a machine in a Sunderland amusement arcade after a youngster got his arm stuck inside.
Crews from Sunderland Central and Markley Park fire stations were called to Whitburn Road shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, May 30, after reports the boy had become caught in the prize machine.
A Tyner and Wear Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We dismantled the machine and freed the boy's hand.
"He was checked over by paramedics then headed home. The rescue was completed in just over 20 minutes."