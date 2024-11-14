Late night Christmas shopping at The Bridges - here's what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas shoppers have been given a little extra time with the return of late-night opening at The Bridges.

The shopping centre will open until 7pm every Thursday evening from today, Thursday, November 14, until December 12, then nightly from Monday, December 16 to Friday, December 20, and on December 23.

It will also be open from 8am to 5pm on Christmas Eve, 10am to 5pm on Boxing Day and 8am to 5pm on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

On January 2, the centre will return to its usual trading hours of 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, said the change to trading hours was aimed at meeting demand from shoppers at the busiest of time of year: “The run up to Christmas is always an exciting time and even more so at the Bridges where we really try to channel the magic of the festive season,” she said.

“We know that with so many demands on their time, shoppers need more flexibility in terms of opening hours.

“They need longer to browse and choose their gifts and Christmas essentials and, with so many superb traders and so much on offer, we are happy to facilitate that whenever we can.”

The announcement comes ahead of the Bridges revealing its plans in the run-up to the festive season including the return of the Christmas grotto, a new virtual reality ride called Toy Workshop Rescue and the popular Reindeer Run.

All details will be available on the website at www.thebridges-shopping.com