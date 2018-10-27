Last minute song swap for Molly Scott gets mixed results from X Factor judges

Teenage X Factor contestant Molly Scott says she 'gave it her all' in tonight's live show.

The Easington 16-year-old performed a track by former X Factor US winners Alex & Sierra for this week's guilty pleasure theme.

Molly Scott.

Before she performed Little Do You Know, which was released in 2014 by the American duo, she appeared in an emotional video tape revealing she had been struggling with her original track choice.

She said: "The pressure is getting to me, I don't know my words, I'm trying my hardest and it's not paying off."

However, after her performance the judges were confused as to why her mentor Simon Cowell chose that track for her.

Louis Tomlinson said: "I know it's difficult to have a song change last minute, but I am not sure it was the right song for you. I'm not 100% sure we got to see what you were capable of."

Molly's mum Louise Scott with one of the 'Support Molly' posters

Ayda Field added: "I agree with Louis, how is this song a guilty pleasure? I've never even heard of it. You've been let down by your mentor."

Robbie Williams said he would have preferred a song which reflected Molly's youth and she wouldn't yet have experienced the emotions she was singing about.

He said: "A 16-year-old should be a 16-year-old. Your voice is great, I love you, be 16."

However, Simon disagreed with the comments and also pointed out Molly lost her voice two days ago.

He said: "This is creative jealousy, I love this song."

Molly then told host Dermot O'Leary that it was a joint decision to pick the number, before adding: "I gave it my all."

Molly speaks of emotional roller coaster following first live show

Molly wowed the audience in the first live show last week with her performance of Fake Love by K-pop band BTS. It was the song which secured her place in the live finals, after she performed it for mentor Simon Cowell and a whole host of famous guests at his Malibu home for Judges' Houses.

Family and former mentors say Molly has always had the X Factor