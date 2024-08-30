Last chance to see stunning Peace Doves in Durham Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Time is running out for anyone wishing to see the beautiful Peace Doves display in the nave of Durham Cathedral; a mass-participation artwork by Peter Walker.

The Peace Doves display is in the cathedral until September 4. | SE

The large-scale installation is made up of thousands of individually handmade paper doves, suspended above the iconic Crossing of the cathedral and is set to music by composer David Harper.

The Peace Doves display is there until Wednesday, September 4.

Visitors, schools, local groups and church communities created around 15,000 paper doves for the installation.

Julie Carr was among the first visitors to see the artwork, saying: "Its such a breath-taking installation, the movement in it is lovely and so very peaceful.

"Peace is such an inclusive topic that people of all ages and different communities can engage with, so its wonderful to see."

Volunteer John Garside helped make the doves and said: “As soon as I came in today and saw the white doves hanging in the nave it made a real impact on me and was great to see what we've been creating for the past few months finally come to life."

Chaplain John Gilbert said: "I think its just magnificent. Its truly amazing what can be achieved with something so simple as paper and messages of hope."

The cathedral has designated Friday, August 30 as a day of prayer for peace across the world. Prayers will be take place every half hour throughout the day.

Visitors are welcome at any time to light a candle or to add a personal prayer for an end to conflict and war.