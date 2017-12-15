Last chance to donate to the Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal and make a child’s Christmas special

Gifts have been flooding in in response to our appeal to help make Christmas special for a child in need.

We have been overwhemed so far by the number of donations made, and this weekend is the last chance to donate.

The Echo Toy Appeal teamed up with Wearside Charity Hope 4 Kidz in a bid to help as many children and families as possible experience the magic of Christmas.

Viv Watts, from Hope 4 Kidz, said: “Every year we cross our fingers and hope that people will help us to help those less well off or suffering from life-limiting illnesses or disability.

“It is heartbreaking to see how many people need our help. Each year we are approached by more and more charities and organisations asking if they can be considered for a donation.”

Each and every gift given to our appeal, no matter how small, is precious and all go to local charities and families.

Gavin Foster, Managing Editor of the Sunderland Echo, said: “We cannot thank our readers enough for what they do to make our appeal the success that it is.

“We appreciate times are difficult but if you can, please include an extra gift in your shopping this weekend.”

Your gifts can be left at one our designated drop-off points: Tesco in The Bridges; Morrisons, Seaburn; Morrisons, Doxford Park; Sainsbury’s, Wessington Way; Sainsbury’s, Silksworth; Sainsbury’s, Washington, Sainsbury’s, Fulwell; Virgin Money, Fawcett Street, Virgin Money, The Bridges; Hays Travel, Holmeside; Santander, Wilkinsons and the Nationwide, Market Square. The last day for donations is Monday. Please ensure all gifts are new and unwrapped.