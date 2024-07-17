Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A schoolgirl has used her part in a huge artwork project to help spread the message of kindness as visitors are reminded they have only days left to contribute to the Peace Doves project at Durham Cathedral.

Tara Sharma and Vanessa Wooler of Whitburn Academy. Submitted.

The a mass-participation artwork by Peter Walker, is set to take centre stage in the Nave of the cathedral from July 26.

Since 1 April, visitors, schools, local groups and church communities have been creating paper doves with the aim to reach the target of 15,000 doves for the installation.

Visitors can create a dove every day in the cathedral up until and including Saturday, July 20.

For the past 14 weeks, people have been given a paper dove on which they have been encouraged to write a message of peace, love, friendship or hope.

Individuals and groups from around the world have been taking part, including children from Whitburn C of E Academy.

Tara Sharma, 15, a pupil at the school said: ‘I wrote about love and kindness, because we should show this to others no matter who they are or who they choose to be.’

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer: Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “We asked for the help of visitors, schools and local communities by inviting everyone to come and create a dove to be included in this meaningful installation and they have done this in their thousands.

“We’ve got around 14,000 doves so we’re encouraging anyone in the local community who hasn’t yet been, to come and make a dove before Saturday."

He added: “As a mass-participation artwork, we’re relying on our communities to help us create the installation and people have been delighted to take up the unique opportunity to be involved in creating something truly special.”

Some of the visitors and groups involved have been asked to share their stories of creating a dove for a small exhibition about the ‘Making of Peace Doves,’ which will be displayed in the Galilee Chapel.

With local visitors from County Durham, tourists visiting the region from the rest of the UK and international visitors all creating doves the personal messages of peace, love hope and friendship have been varied and sometimes emotional.

Emily and Alyssa from the USA, wrote inside their dove: ‘Peace is love, joy, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.’

Organisers said the final artwork, which will be installed on July 26, will give the sense of serenity and peace.

As the paper doves are illuminated and hung from the Nave, visitors are invited back to the cathedral to see if they can find their dove and reflect upon other public messages of peace - making this installation unique to those who took part.

A programme of events will accompany the installation, including late night openings, exclusive dinners, family activities and a special Evensong on Sunday, July 28, at 3.30pm to reflect on the artwork and pray for peace.

Visitors will be able to make a Peace Dove every day in Durham Cathedral until Saturday 20 July. The installation will open to the public at Durham Cathedral this summer, from Friday, July 26, until Wednesday, September 4.

There is no admission charge to enter the cathedral, donations are welcome.

For more information visit: www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/PeaceDoves