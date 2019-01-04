Large cannabis farm with over 1,000 plants found by police in basement of Sunderland flat

Police investigating a suspected burglary have uncovered a large cannabis farm with over 1,000 plants in the basement of a Sunderland flat.

Officers were called to a report of intruders at a block of flats in Tavistock Place in the Hendon area just before 6am today.

Cannabis farm at Tavistock Place

The intruders had ransacked the address but left the scene.

While attending the flat, a large cannabis farm was found in the basement area by officers.

It is now being dismantled and enquiries are ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At around 5.45am this morning police received a report of intruders at a block of flats on Tavistock Road in Hendon.

“Emergency services attended but the intruders had already left the scene.

"Officers found an unoccupied address had been ransacked by the offenders but it is unclear if anything had been taken.

“However, while at the scene officers also found a large cannabis farm in the basement of the property.

"Police have today secured the address and the farm in question will be dismantled.

“Enquiries into both the burglary, and the cannabis farm, are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting log 100 04/01/19.”

The latest find comes months after the discovery of other drugs farms in the city.

Police uncovered a cannabis farm in October in Eden House Road, off Durham Road in Eden Vale, spending several days clearing out the kit.

A number of plants, fans and other equipment were put in a skip outside the address, with the plants seized.

A cannabis farm was also uncovered at a house in Oxford Street, Pallion, last September.

Several hours after the discovery the house had been cleared and a man was arrested by police officers.