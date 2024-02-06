Langley Park Care Home celebrates three remarkable long-serving team members

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collette Ben-Hussain, Care Assistant, Fiona Chester, Senior Care Assistant, and Sandra Humberstone, Wellbeing Lead, have collectively contributed over 68 years of unwavering commitment to the well-being and care of our residents.

The celebration, attended by staff, residents, Home Manager Sarah Jones, and Managing Director Kirsty Crozier, was a heartwarming acknowledgement of the outstanding contributions made by these individuals to the Langley Park Care Home community.

Sandra Humberstone, currently serving as Wellbeing Lead, has a truly inspiring journey within our care home. Starting as a kitchen assistant two decades ago, Sandra left briefly but returned 21 years ago, taking on various roles such as assistant cook and Head Cook before finding her passion as an Activities Coordinator about four years ago. Sandra expressed her joy at transitioning from behind-the-scenes roles to a resident-facing position, describing it as a different kind of care that she finds immensely rewarding.

Fiona Chester, who joined Langley Park Care Home 25 years ago as a care assistant, has grown professionally within the organisation, reaching the position of Senior Care Assistant. Fiona shared her passion for supporting residents and ensuring they look and feel their best. She emphasised the importance of meticulous paperwork and information collation to support comprehensive care plans.

Collette Ben-Hussain, with two decades of dedicated service as a Care Assistant, highlighted the camaraderie among staff and residents as a significant aspect of her fulfilling work at Langley Park Care Home. Collette expressed her genuine enjoyment of the work and the continuous learning she receives through regular training.

Another long-server, Sharon Smith, Regional Manager commented: "I also worked at Langley Park Care Home for 33 years and have had the pleasure of working with all three of these staff members. I worked at Langley Park, joining first as a carer from 1991, then administrator, later taking the Home Manager position in October 2000 until March 2023 when I stepped up into the Regional Manager's post.”

“The commitment and dedication shown by Sandra, Fiona, Collette, and our former Home Manager, Sharon Smith, are truly commendable. They embody the values and spirit of Langley Park Care Home and Marton Care Homes, creating a warm and supportive environment for our residents. We are grateful for their unwavering service and look forward to many more years of collaboration."

Langley Park Care Team Celebrate Long-Servers.

Managing Director Kirsty Crozier echoed these sentiments, expressing gratitude for the positive impact each of these team members has had on the Langley Park Care Home community.