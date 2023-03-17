A road collision at a Durham Road roundabout has closed one lane of a road, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Two vehicles collided close to where Durham Road meets Thornhill Terrace, not far from Sunderland city centre beside Broughton Street car park.

The lane of Thornhill Terrace leading away from the roundabout was closed by police while they waited for one of the vehicles to be recovered.

The collision took place at the bottom of the A690 Durham Road.

A section of pedestrian railing at the end of Thornhill Terrace has been damaged in the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “At 4pm today (Friday, March 17), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the A690 and the A1231 in Sunderland city centre.

“No-one is believed to have suffered serious injuries in the collision.

The collision took place at the bottom of the A690 Durham Road before 4pm.