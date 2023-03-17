News you can trust since 1873
Lane closed at rush hour after collision in Durham Road in Sunderland

There has been a road collision at a Durham Road roundabout. No serious injuries are reported.

By Tony Gillan
Published 17th Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT

A road collision at a Durham Road roundabout has closed one lane of a road, but no serious injuries have been reported.

Two vehicles collided close to where Durham Road meets Thornhill Terrace, not far from Sunderland city centre beside Broughton Street car park.

The lane of Thornhill Terrace leading away from the roundabout was closed by police while they waited for one of the vehicles to be recovered.

The collision took place at the bottom of the A690 Durham Road.
A section of pedestrian railing at the end of Thornhill Terrace has been damaged in the incident.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “At 4pm today (Friday, March 17), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the A690 and the A1231 in Sunderland city centre.

“No-one is believed to have suffered serious injuries in the collision.

The collision took place at the bottom of the A690 Durham Road before 4pm.
“A section of the road has been closed to allow for removal of the vehicles involved.”

SunderlandNorthumbria Police