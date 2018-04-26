Lads beat dads in charity football game raising hundreds

A group of dads and their lads took to the pitch to raise money for a Wearside charity which helps give disabled youngsters the chance to go on trips.

Gateway Northeast, which has a base in Elemore Lane, Easington Lane, put on the fathers and sons football match at Kepier Academy.

The Dads v Lads charity match in aid of Gateway Northeast at Kepier Academy. Picture: Jolene Brumby.

The game was organised by Gateway office manager Donna Stewart, whose son Sam, 14, a Best of Wearside Child of Courage winner who has learning and physical difficulties and has used the charity to improve his life.

“We had a fantastic day with a full 22 players turning out to get involved,” said Donna, 42, of Houghton.

“I think the final score ended up 9-2 to the lads so the dads got a bit of a beating.

“The lads team were the winners but all of the dads are my heroes. I

The Lads team. Pic by Jolene Brumby.

“I was bursting with pride that every player took time out to help raise the money.

“We are hoping to have raised £700 from it.

“We’ve collected £500 in so far but there is still a few hundred more in sponsorship to be collected in the next few weeks.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it and although it’s the first one we’ve done, I’d like it to be an annual thing from now on if possible.”

The money generated will go towards helping take youngsters on fun day trips where they can enjoy themselves.

“We held this so that we can take the children on places to trips to places like Lightwater Valley or Blackpool where they can really have a good time,” added Donna.

“My son has used Gateway for nine years now and it’s been a big help for me.

“Because of his condition and his mental development problems he can’t really socialise with children his own age.

“He finds it difficult to mix and that’s where Gateway has come in.”

Those involved in organising the game say they want to thank Jolene Brumby for taking pictures of the match.

Gateway Northeast is holding another charity event on Monday, May 7, at The Burn pub, on Hetton Road in Houghton, when a family fun day will be held from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be a band playing and other activities.