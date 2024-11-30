A knickerless mum inadvertently dropped her cocaine stash while adjusting her sports clothing in a Sunderland school’s reception area, a court heard.

CCTV inside Monkwearmouth’s Grange Park Primary caught Kelly Trott, 44, fidgeting with her gym pants and a bag of white powder falling to the floor.

It was found by staff who checked security footage on Thursday, March 28, and identified Trott, of Cheltenham Road, Hylton Castle, as the culprit.

During police interview, she denied the drugs were hers and claimed the bag had stuck to her clothing during a visit to a tanning salon earlier that day.

Trott maintained the pretence when she gave evidence in her defence at her trial at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

But the offender, who claimed she had never used cocaine, despite a conviction for possession in 2010 and a caution in 2022, was found guilty by District Judge Zoe Passfield.

Judge Passfield said it was clear from CCTV Trott was fidgeting with her clothing, adding: “I’ve no doubt that was because she was uncomfortable with the package”.

She also said her claim she had never used cocaine was “patently untrue”.

Directly addressing Trott, who confessed in the witness box to never wearing underwear, the judge said: “Put simply, you’re not telling the truth about your cocaine use.

“I have no doubt that you had it in your possession. Next time that you are in possession of class A drugs, don’t take them into a school.”

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “CCTV shows Kelly Trott in the office area, pulling her leggings up and straightening her T-shirt and a bag of white powder falling to the ground.

“In interview, she said that it must have been stuck to her, from her being at a tanning salon or caught in her clothing from a locker that she had used at a gym.”

Giving evidence, Trott, who had pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine, insisted the bag was not hers.

Under oath, she said she had swum and worked out at a gym, where she had left her belongings in an unlocked locker.

She said she had then visited a tanning salon, where she had stripped naked to use a bed, and that the drugs must have been on the floor.

Trott accepted the bag had fallen from her clothing but told the court: “I honestly can’t fathom where this has come from.”

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “Effectively, she had no knowledge that the package was in her possession.

“By a process of elimination, it had to have been at the sunbed shop. She’s been very frank.”

Judge Passfield fined Trott £180, with £150 court costs and a £72 victim surcharge.