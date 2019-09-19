Kitchen hob causes fire in Sunderland home
Firefighters put out a fire in a Sunderland home after a kitchen hob was switched on accidentally. Now, the fire service has released advice on cooking safely.
By Faye Dixon
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 10:52 am
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue received a call at 8.46am on Wednesday, September 18 to reports of a kitchen fire at a property on Riddings Road in Sunderland.
One crew from Marley Park and another from Sunderland station were sent to the scene at a two-storey semi-detached house.
The fire was caused by a hob being switched on accidentally and the kitchen suffered 85% fire damage and 100% smoke damage.
Now, Station Manager Karen Soady has released advice on using cookers safely to avoid such fires.
Karen said: “Pan handles should always be turned away from the edge of the cooker so young children can’t pull them down over themselves.”
“When you’ve finished cooking, make sure that your pans are taken off the heat and your hobs are turned off.”