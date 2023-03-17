King Charles III coronation: Big screens to go up in 30 locations including Sunderland - see full list
Big screens are set to go up in 30 locations across the UK for the coronation of King Charles III - here’s the full list
For the coronation of King Charles III, the government has announced 30 big screens will be erected all over the UK, to allow thousands to gather in public to watch the event. Sunderland is on the list among a number of other locations in the north.
There are four screens to go up in the north east, this includes Sunderland, Newcastle, Northumberland and Darlington. The latter has a confirmed location, at Darlington Square Market.
Officials are set to shell out around £1million in order to make this possible, in what will no doubt be a momentous day in the UK, and comes almost 70 years after the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Culture secretary Lucy Fraser said the coronation, set to be held at Westminster Abbey will be a ‘momentous occasion’ - with world leaders descending on London to watch the ceremony.
Ms Frazer said: “The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May. These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”
Full list of confirmed locations hosting screens for the Coronation:
North West
- Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester
- Parliament Square, Oldham
North East
- Sunderland (multiple locations across the city TBC)
- Newcastle Upon Tyne (Location TBC)
- Northumberland (Location TBC)
- Darlington Market Square, Darlington
Yorkshire and Humber
- City Hall, Hull
- Trinity Market, Hull
- City Park, Bradford
- Piece Hall, Halifax
- St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield
- Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury
- Millenium Square, Leeds
- Pontefract Castle, Wakefield
- Peace Gardens, Sheffield
- Glass Works, Barnsley
South West
- Bristol Cathedral, Bristol
- Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol
- Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
- Baiter Park, Poole
- The Quomps, Christchurch
- Plymouth (location TBC)
South East
- Jubilee Square, Brighton
- London (location TBC)
Midlands
- Centenary Square, Birmingham
- Broadgate, Coventry
- Himley Hall, Dudley
- Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell
- The Core, Solihull
- Derby Cathedral, Derby
- Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent
- Nottingham (location TBC)
- De Montfort University, Leicester
Wales
- Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
Scotland
- Location TBC
Northern Ireland
- Belfast City Hall, Belfast