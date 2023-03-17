For the coronation of King Charles III, the government has announced 30 big screens will be erected all over the UK, to allow thousands to gather in public to watch the event. Sunderland is on the list among a number of other locations in the north.

There are four screens to go up in the north east, this includes Sunderland, Newcastle, Northumberland and Darlington. The latter has a confirmed location, at Darlington Square Market.

Officials are set to shell out around £1million in order to make this possible, in what will no doubt be a momentous day in the UK, and comes almost 70 years after the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Culture secretary Lucy Fraser said the coronation, set to be held at Westminster Abbey will be a ‘momentous occasion’ - with world leaders descending on London to watch the ceremony.

Ms Frazer said: “The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May. These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

Full list of confirmed locations hosting screens for the Coronation:

North West

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Parliament Square, Oldham

North East

Sunderland (multiple locations across the city TBC)

Newcastle Upon Tyne (Location TBC)

Northumberland (Location TBC)

Darlington Market Square, Darlington

Yorkshire and Humber

City Hall, Hull

Trinity Market, Hull

City Park, Bradford

Piece Hall, Halifax

St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield

Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury

Millenium Square, Leeds

Pontefract Castle, Wakefield

Peace Gardens, Sheffield

Glass Works, Barnsley

South West

Bristol Cathedral, Bristol

Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol

Lower Gardens, Bournemouth

Baiter Park, Poole

The Quomps, Christchurch

Plymouth (location TBC)

South East

Jubilee Square, Brighton

London (location TBC)

Midlands

Centenary Square, Birmingham

Broadgate, Coventry

Himley Hall, Dudley

Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell

The Core, Solihull

Derby Cathedral, Derby

Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent

Nottingham (location TBC)

De Montfort University, Leicester

Wales

Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Scotland

Location TBC

Northern Ireland