Kindly pensioners deliver dozens of Easter eggs to Sunderland youngsters in hospital

Two kindly pensioners have delivered dozens of Easter eggs to youngsters who will be spending the holiday in hospital.

Norman Imms and wife Cathy visited Sunderland Royal Hospital with 60 chocolate treats to hand to children who may be poorly or having operations.

They were absolutely thrilled – some of them wanted chocolate buttons and some wanted the big boxes of chocolates Norman Imms

Norman, 72, and 66-year-old Cathy, who live in Peterlee, returned to the children’s ward after visiting with gifts at Christmas.

Great-grandfather Norman said: “We visited Sunderland Hospital with 60 Easter eggs.

“Cathy and I became involved in helping the children last Christmas and we decided to come back.

“We presented them to the children. Some of them were beginning treatment, some were going into theatre and some were recovering from having surgery.

“We met and personally handed over the Easter eggs to the children.”

And Norman and Cathy were pleased to find the treats enjoyed by children and parents alike.

“They were absolutely thrilled,” Norman added. “Some of them wanted chocolate buttons and some wanted the big boxes of chocolates.”

Norman said the pair had decided to help out closer to home after volunteering at orphanages in India when they were younger.

He added: “I’m old now, I can’t be travelling to India anymore, so we decided to help local children.”