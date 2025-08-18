Kids as young as 14 caught using sunbeds illegally in Tyne and Wear with no fines issued
Data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from The Devonshire Clinic, a dermatology centre specialising in skin cancer, shows that between 2019 and 2025, at least 23 cases involving under-18s using sunbeds were reported in Tyne and Wear, the highest number recorded in any UK region during that time period.
The Sunbeds (Regulation) Act 2010 explicitly prohibits the commercial use of sunbeds by anyone under the age of 18. Despite the legislation being in place for over a decade, the data indicates that underage use of sunbeds remains a widespread issue, with more than 200 cases recorded across 66 council areas from 2010 to 2025.
Enforcement, however, has been inconsistent. While Tyne and Wear topped the list in reported cases, no fines were issued. Similar patterns were observed in other areas — Greater London reported 20 cases and West Yorkshire eight, with neither region imposing any financial penalties.
This lack of action raises serious questions about the enforcement of the law intended to protect young people from the health risks associated with UV exposure, but some local authorities have taken a firmer stance. Kent recorded 13 cases and issued the highest total in fines at £5,280, while Bristol issued £4,000 in penalties in response to seven cases.
Overall, only eight of the 66 councils that responded to the FOI request had issued fines. Among the five councils with the highest number of reported underage sunbed incidents, four took no enforcement action — amounting to 80% of the total cases going unpunished.
Dr Conal Perrett, consultant dermatologist at The Devonshire Clinic, said: “The dangers of sunbeds are widely underestimated, particularly when it comes to young people. It’s deeply concerning to see under-18s still accessing tanning salons, despite regulations designed to protect them from serious and preventable harm.
“We’re seeing individuals suffer severe burns, lasting skin damage, and in some cases long-term health issues such as premature ageing and increased skin cancer risk, including melanoma,” added Dr Perrett. “Teenage skin is especially vulnerable to UV radiation, making early exposure even more damaging.
“A tan from a sunbed is not a sign of health, it’s a sign of skin damage. For young people in particular, safer alternatives like self-tanning products offer the desired glow without putting their future health at risk.
“Regulations are in place for a good reason. We urgently need better enforcement, greater public awareness, and a shift in attitudes around tanning, especially among young people and children.”
According to research, exposure to artificial ultraviolet (UV) radiation before the age of 18 significantly increases the risk of developing melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer. Younger skin is especially vulnerable to long-term UV damage.
Despite legal restrictions, a lack of enforcement appears to be allowing businesses — including tanning salons, gyms, and beauty clinics — to continue placing minors at risk.