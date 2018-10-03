Jury sent out in inquest over death of Sunderland dad whose body was found at recycling plant

A jury in the inquest over the death of a Sunderland dad whose body was found at a recycling centre after he is believed to have climbed into a bin following a night out has been sent out.

The body of Jay McLaren was discovered at Max Recycle in the Sedgeletch area of Houghton late on Christmas Eve last year.

Sunderland Coroner's Court at Sunderland Civic Centre.

Jay, who lived in Hadleigh Road off Hylton Road, had been on a night out with team-mates from Sunday League football team on Friday, December 22.

After starting the evening in Deptford, the group moved to Sunderland city centre where they eventually separated.

Jay, 28, was seen on CCTV walking in the Park Lane area before walking into the rear lane of Vine Place.

It is believed that workers from Max Recycle emptied a bin which Jay had climbed into their wagon before driving to the recycling centre, where his body was later found.

An inquest hearing into Jay's death began yesterday at Sunderland Coroner's Court.

It heard that police has used the Find My iPhone app to trace Jay's phone to the waste centre after he was reported missing by his half brother Kenneth Morley on December 23.

Assistant coroner Andrew Hetherington has sent the jury in the case out to consider its conclusion.

He told them: "You are not trying issues between parties, deciding whether someone is innocent or guilty.

"You are here to tease out the facts from the evidence you have heard."

Mr Hetherington added that the definition of 'accident' included death occurring 'as the consequence of an unintended act or omission or as the unintended consequence of a deliberate act or omission'.

"I am going to direct you that is the only conclusion you can safely return."