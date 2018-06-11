Junior and Mini Great North Run sells out with 9,000 young runners expected

This year's Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great North Run has sold out with 9,000 youngsters set to take part in the event.

Following unprecedented demand, organisers have worked hard to accommodate additional entries for the event, which takes place on Saturday, September 8.

Additional places were made available to young runners earlier this year, meaning that more people than ever are able to be a part of the Simplyhealth Great North Run weekend.

Both the Junior and Mini events have now reached full capacity, with 9,000 children set to take on the iconic route around the Newcastle-Gateshead Quayside.

The budding athletes and fun runners will run across the famous Great North CityGames track as part of their 1.5km and 4km courses, for ages three to 16.

The final stretch of both courses then takes children over the Gateshead Millennium Bridge before they cross the finish line on the Newcastle side of the Quayside.

The event is part of one of the biggest weekends of sport in the North East’s calendar, culminating in the world’s biggest half marathon, the Simplyhealth Great North Run, on Sunday 9 September.

The Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great North Run takes place on the Saturday, along with the Great North CityGames, a free-to-spectate athletics event which sees world-class athletes compete against the very best of home-grown talent.

The day also features the Simplyhealth Great North 5k, for those who want to tackle a shorter running route, with places still remaining.

For the first time this year, the elite mile race at the Great North CityGames will relocate to Stockton-on-Tees, along with the new Simplyhealth Great Tees 10k and Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great Tees Run taking place on the same day.

The addition of these events mean that those who missed out on a place at this year’s Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great North Run can still be a part of an exciting weekend of sport in the region.