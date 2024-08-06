The company responsible for keeping the lights on in Sunderland has announced new career opportunities at its freshly opened office by the Wear.

Northern Powergrid is the electricity distribution network operator for the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

The firm, which is charged with delivering power safely and reliably to eight million customers across 3.9 million homes and businesses, has moved into its new office space at Riverside House, on the River Wear in Sunderland Enterprise Park.

The company said the building has been completely transformed into an ‘exciting state-of-the art office and has brought new career opportunities to the area.

The office is home to a number of different operational areas within the business, including the network operators 24/7 contact centre and customer service team.

Louise Lowes, director of customer service for Northern Powergrid, said: “I’m really excited about our move to Sunderland, and the opportunity of welcoming more talented people from the surrounding areas to join our team.

“We’ve invested in improving facilities and technology for our colleagues, which will help us to better support our customers when they need us.

“We’re currently on the lookout for more Customer Service Advisors to join us. If you are passionate about delivering a quality service to our customers, and will go above and beyond to exceed their needs, we’d love to hear from you.”

The company is working with recruitment partners Greenbean to search for ‘talented and enthusiastic individuals from the area who are looking to light up their career’.

Leanne Chambers, managing director of Greenbean, expresses her thoughts on the move and the ongoing recruitment partnership with Northern Powergrid.

“We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Northern Powergrid as they move to their new office at Sunderland Riverside. We're actively recruiting customer-focused professionals to join their award-winning contact centre team, seeking individuals dedicated to delivering '10 out of 10' service in every interaction.

The ideal candidates will embody a 'Customer First' mindset. Experience in retail, hospitality, or any customer-facing role is highly valued. This opportunity highlights Northern Powergrid's commitment to the region and offers an exceptional working environment for those passionate about outstanding service and shaping the future of energy."

If you’re interested in joining Northern Powergrid in their exciting new space, you can find a full list of vacancies on their careers page at: https://www.northernpowergrid.com/careers