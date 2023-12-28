Jobs and apprenticeships on offer at Nexus for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transport chiefs have jobs and apprenticeships on offer to help keep passengers moving in 2024.

Nexus, the Tyne and Wear Passenger Transport Executive, says it has a range of exciting new job, apprenticeship and degree apprenticeship opportunities available.

Seven roles are available in its Quality, Health, Safety, Security and Environment (QHSSE) team.

Candidates are being sought for Risk Manager, Quality and Assurance Manager, two QHSSE Auditor positions, Operational Safety Business Partner, Health, Safety and Environment Business Partner and a QHSSE Coordinator.

The closing date for applications is January 12, 2024.

Erika Allen, QHSSE Director at Nexus, said: “It’s a really exciting time to join Nexus as we deliver public transport services for Tyne and Wear and get ready to introduce a new fleet of Metro trains.

“Following a team re-organisation, we have new vacancies in our QHSSE Team, to help us deliver world class standards and meet the demanding targets we’ve set ourselves.

“If you want to be involved in shaping our strategies, supporting our customers and stakeholders, and helping to deliver some major infrastructure projects, then don’t hesitate to send us an application.”

Apprenticeships

Meanwhile, seven new Nexus apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships are also open for applications.

These roles include business administration, digital marketing, market research, transport planning, data analysis, ICT and corporate responsibility.

Heather Blevins, head of learning at Nexus, said: “We're looking forward to welcoming a diverse mix of talented people who are keen to join an organisation that is focused on having a positive impact on the environment, economy and community, delivering vital services for customers, day in and day out.

“Apprenticeships are vital for the long-term future of Nexus. We are committed to developing early career paths, providing solid succession planning for critical roles. Apprenticeships are an ideal route both for us and the apprentice.

“They learn bespoke skills and competencies and we gain skilled and engaged employees who see real career development. And Nexus apprentices have a high chance of getting a job at the end, with nine out of ten previous apprentices going on to have a long term career in our organisation.”

The closing date for apprenticeship applications is February 29, 2024.