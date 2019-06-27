Jeremy Corbyn North East visit LIVE: Labour leader in the region as part of armed forces pledge
Hello and welcome to our live blog as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits the North East region
By Debra Fox
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 11:08
The politician is in Hartlepool, and also plans to visit Middlesbrough, on Thursday, June 27 ahead of this weekend’s Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated on Saturday, June 29.
Our reporter Mark Payne will be on the scene as Mr Corbyn visits the town, and will be bringing us live updates from the scene. Stick with our live blog to see all of the latest.